Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.