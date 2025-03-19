JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $57,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.