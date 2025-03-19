Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Lifted by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $602,621.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,139.67. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

