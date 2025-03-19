First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of FBTT stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. First Bankers Trustshares has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.98.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bankers Trustshares
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.