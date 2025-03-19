First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBTT stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. First Bankers Trustshares has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.98.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company operates through Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer segments.

