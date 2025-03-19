Lindenwold Advisors INC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 85,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 55,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

