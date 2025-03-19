Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 7.7 %

NGS opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

