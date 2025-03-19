Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,645,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

