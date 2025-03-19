Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

