Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 13,135 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ TEM traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 11,624,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,008. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
