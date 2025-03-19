Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 13,135 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ TEM traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 11,624,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,008. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.