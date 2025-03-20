Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

