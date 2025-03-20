Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,180.0 days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
