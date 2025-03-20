The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,766,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,512,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of ULIHF stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
About United Laboratories International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Laboratories International
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.