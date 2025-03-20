The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,766,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,512,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of ULIHF stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get United Laboratories International alerts:

About United Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.