iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

