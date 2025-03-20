BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,984,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,244,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

