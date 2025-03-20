BluePointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,982 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 2.0% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

