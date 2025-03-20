ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Declares Dividend of $0.20

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 5.4% increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

REIT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.