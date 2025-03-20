ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Declares Dividend of $0.20

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 5.4% increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
REIT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.01.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile
