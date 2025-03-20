Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 4,328 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at $54,584,992.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,757. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $41,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 96.7% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

