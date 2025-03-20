Anthony John Sabino Sells 166,213 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,345.60. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony John Sabino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $108,799.60.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 686,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

