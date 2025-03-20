Richard C. Puccio, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

ADI stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,103. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

