Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
Reko International Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.25.
Reko International Group Company Profile
Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.
