Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 150.0% increase from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMT traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 975.60 ($12.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,535,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,904. Scottish Mortgage has a 1-year low of GBX 733.43 ($9.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.81). The stock has a market cap of £11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 942.92.

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

