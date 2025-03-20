Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Lucas Vitale Sells 4,287 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

OFIX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 265,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

