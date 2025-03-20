ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $225,853.60 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $622,370.88. The trade was a 26.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.
- On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.
- On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.
- On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.
ThredUp Price Performance
TDUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ThredUp
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ThredUp
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.