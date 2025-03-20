ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $225,853.60 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $622,370.88. The trade was a 26.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 872,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

