Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.
Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Mission Valley Bancorp
Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
