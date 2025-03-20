Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Shares of FLEW stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Fleetwood Bank has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

