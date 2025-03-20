Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Shares of FLEW stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Fleetwood Bank has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
