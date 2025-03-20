Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 41,760 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68.

Beigene Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ONC traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.59. 209,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. Beigene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

