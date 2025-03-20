Patricia Nakache Sells 49,007 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,141.44. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $225,853.60.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.
- On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.
- On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.
- On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.
ThredUp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 482,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
