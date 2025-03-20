Patricia Nakache Sells 49,007 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,141.44. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $225,853.60.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

ThredUp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 482,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDUP

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.