Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 3.7% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.32 and a 200-day moving average of $520.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

