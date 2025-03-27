First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 18.1% increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
FTGS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 109,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,603. The stock has a market cap of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $33.38.
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
