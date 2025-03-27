Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases By 642.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880. Geberit has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $67.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

