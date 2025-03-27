First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0869 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 277.8% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

