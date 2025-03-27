Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 249,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 178,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

