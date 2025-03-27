First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

