First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.