Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 0.5% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 72,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

