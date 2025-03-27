Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 7,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

