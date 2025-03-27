First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 80.9% increase from First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AGQI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

