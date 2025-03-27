Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 25320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on BACHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research note on Thursday.
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.
