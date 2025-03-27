Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 25320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BACHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research note on Thursday.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of China Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

