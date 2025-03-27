Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 91,899 shares.The stock last traded at $16.09 and had previously closed at $16.65.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Angi by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Angi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

