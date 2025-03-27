Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. Direct Digital updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Direct Digital Trading Up 71.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 23,455,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.61. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.77.
About Direct Digital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Digital
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.