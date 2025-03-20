Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Posts Earnings Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ EPRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.