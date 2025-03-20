Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Posts Earnings Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EPRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

