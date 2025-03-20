Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €9.00 ($9.78) and last traded at €9.10 ($9.89). 8,905 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.24 ($10.04).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.70.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

