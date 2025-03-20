SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 11.5% Higher – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 93,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 97,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.70.
SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.
