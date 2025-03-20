FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. 201,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 186,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

