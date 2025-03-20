Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 401 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 401 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $11,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,780. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.8 %

EVER stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 957,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.01. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

