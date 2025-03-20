Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 37,656 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 37,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $22,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,117. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

