Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – Still a Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was up 26.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 189,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 116,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Trigon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67.
Trigon Metals Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
