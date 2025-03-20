Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Mastech Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $6.24 million 92.69 $2.28 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $198.94 million 0.62 -$7.14 million $0.29 36.28

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mastech Digital.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 31.64% 20.05% 18.23% Mastech Digital 1.71% 8.20% 6.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 14.65, indicating that its stock price is 1,365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Mastech Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Free Report)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Mastech Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.