Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.20 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 270.80 ($3.51). 125,087,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,586% from the average session volume of 4,656,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.91) to GBX 600 ($7.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,672.20). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.