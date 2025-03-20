OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 6,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
OMNIQ Stock Down 10.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
About OMNIQ
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OMNIQ
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.