OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 6,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

OMNIQ Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

