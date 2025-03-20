Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 425.55 ($5.52). 205,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 80,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 495.82. The company has a market cap of £124.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

